    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Administrator Criswell Leads the Federal Response to Hurricane Helene [Image 3 of 5]

    FEMA Administrator Criswell Leads the Federal Response to Hurricane Helene

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Daniel Lyon 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Asheville, NC - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell meets with incident management team members and other senior leadership to get an update on response efforts in western North Carolina.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 10:44
    Photo ID: 8695752
    VIRIN: 241012-O-LO438-1055
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 23.12 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Administrator Criswell Leads the Federal Response to Hurricane Helene [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Lyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    HurricaneHelene24

