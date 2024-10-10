Date Taken: 10.12.2024 Date Posted: 10.12.2024 22:49 Photo ID: 8695416 VIRIN: 241012-Z-NB545-1965 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 22.9 MB Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, North Dakota National Guard responds to wildfire [Image 6 of 6], by Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.