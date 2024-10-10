Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daily Operations aboard USS Carl Vinson

    Daily Operations aboard USS Carl Vinson

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala-Ramirez 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241012-N-SB142-1058 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 12, 2024) Sailors conduct preventative maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 23:27
    Photo ID: 8695404
    VIRIN: 241012-N-SB142-1058
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 988.75 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 13 of 13], by SA Rocio Zavala-Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

