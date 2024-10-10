Daily Operations aboard USS Carl Vinson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241012-N-SB142-1058 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 12, 2024) Sailors conduct preventative maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)