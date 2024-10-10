Generator Water Wash aboard the USS Cole

240930-N-AY869-1009 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 30, 2024) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Korey Leonard calls the central control station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), September 30. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)
