U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby (WLM 556) personnel work buoys in Tampa Bay after they were set off-station by Hurricane Milton, Oct. 11, 2024. The 23-person crew repositioned aids to navigation in the Egmont Channel as an important role in the team effort to restore the Port Tampa Bay to normal operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by CW4 Richard Keefauver/captions by Cmdr. Nicholas Seniuk)