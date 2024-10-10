F-35Bs Take Off from USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 5, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Varrun Rathakrishnan, a fixed wing powerline maintenance Marine assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes preflight checks for an F-35B Lightning II aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the East China Sea, Oct. 5, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)