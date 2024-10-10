NSA Hampton Roads CPO Selects compete in cadence and guidon competition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Norfolk, Va. (September 18, 2024) Chief Petty Officer Selectees assigned to various tenant commands onboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads compete in a cadence and guidon competition amid pouring rain and foul weather. The event was part of the annual CPO Heritage Days Event hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The three day event is the largest and longest running CPO training event for newly selected Chief Petty Officers in the Hampton Roads, Virginia region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

