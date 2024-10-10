Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Participates in "Team South Carolina County Days" Providing Assistance to Those Affected by Hurricane Helene [Image 8 of 12]

    FEMA Participates in &quot;Team South Carolina County Days&quot; Providing Assistance to Those Affected by Hurricane Helene

    SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Jevan Alves 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Spartanburg, S.C. (Oct. 10, 2024) - University of South Carolina-Upstate hosts "Team South Carolina County Days" where FEMA provides assistance with registering for financial assistance to those affected by Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 17:20
    Photo ID: 8694127
    VIRIN: 241010-O-JQ168-7655
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 717.96 KB
    Location: SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Participates in "Team South Carolina County Days" Providing Assistance to Those Affected by Hurricane Helene [Image 12 of 12], by Jevan Alves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

