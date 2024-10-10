Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Ben Zona connects with isolated citizens [Image 1 of 2]

    Staff Sgt. Ben Zona connects with isolated citizens

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Anthony Hewitt 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Staff Sgt. Ben Zona, platoon sergeant, in Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, connects with isolated citizens who needs assistance you know the rest and it's Pensacole N.C. on Oct. 11, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 15:01
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Staff Sgt. Ben Zona connects with isolated citizens [Image 2 of 2], by Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    XVIII ABC
    USARNORTHCOM
    101st (AASLT)
    HurricaneHelene24
    2024DoDHurricane
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogther

