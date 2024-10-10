Date Taken: 10.10.2024 Date Posted: 10.11.2024 13:13 Photo ID: 8693339 VIRIN: 241010-O-LO438-5277 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 3.34 MB Location: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Administrator Criswell Leads the Federal Response to Hurricane Milton [Image 9 of 9], by Daniel Lyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.