Walter Reed Celebrates America Pharmacists Month

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kelsey Benjamin, a pharmacist technician at Walter Reed, poses for a portrait as part of American Pharmacists Month, Oct. 10, 2024. During October, American Pharmacists Month, we honor the dedication and expertise of pharmacists, while on Pharmacy Technician Day, we specifically celebrate the invaluable support and technical skills of pharmacy technicians, whose contributions are essential to healthcare. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
