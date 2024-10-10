Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Barstow Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee hosted their annual Community and Military Mixer at Barstow Community College Performing Arts Center in Barstow, Ca. on October 10. The gathering brought together local community leaders and residents from the Barstow region, including those from the Veterans Home of California - Barstow, Fort Irwin, and Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, to foster and enhance community connections. The event featured a variety of offerings, including food, guest speakers, a pianist from the Veteran's home, a photo voting contest, giveaways, and additional activities.

Other community partners present included the National Training Center-High Desert Chapter AUSA and High Desert Marines.