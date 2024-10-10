Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noe Ruiz, assigned to the 366th Munitions Support Squadron precision measurement equipment and laboratory (PMEL), levels a piece of equipment at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, August 13, 2024. Mission Ready Airmen are experts at solving complex problems under challenging conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)