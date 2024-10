Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Valas, Commander NATO HQ Sarajevo, and Türkiye Army Col. Bahri Yildiz, Deputy Commander NHQSa, attend the Srebrenica Anniversary Commemoration on July 11, 2024 in Srebrenica, Bosnia & Herzegovina. Srebrenica was the site of the 1995 genocidal killing of more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys during the Bosnian War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Kuhn)