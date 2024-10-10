Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Philippine Marines load MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies [Image 19 of 21]

    U.S., Philippine Marines load MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies

    LAOAG CITY, PHILIPPINES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, load palletized cargo on to an MV-22 Osprey attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Laoag International Airport in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 9, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    This work, U.S., Philippine Marines load MV-22 Ospreys in Laoag to Support Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies [Image 21 of 21], by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

