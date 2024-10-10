Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. Kerry Q. Thompson retires from Active Duty after over 29 years of service alongside his wife Chief Master Sgt. Kristin Thompson [Image 1 of 3]

    Chief Master Sgt. Kerry Q. Thompson retires from Active Duty after over 29 years of service alongside his wife Chief Master Sgt. Kristin Thompson

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Kerry Q. Thompson retired from Active Duty after over 29 years of service alongside his wife Chief Master Sgt. Kristin Thompson at a service held at the Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama June. 7, 2024. The retirement ceremony was officiated by Lt. Col. Gerry Q. Thompson who is the identical twin brother of Chief Kerry Thompson. Lt. Col. Thompson is currently serving as the Deputy Commander of the 461st Operations Group at Warner Robbins Air Force Base Georgia. Chief Kerry Thompson served as the Senior Enlisted Leader for the 42d Security Forces Squadron from May 2022 to August 2024. A highlight of his tour was the creation of the "Crusader Challenge", a cross functional training event that emobied the Wings mission of "Prepare for Combat and Prepare Others For the Same". This accomplishment was highlighted by the Legion of Merit decoration presented to him. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 15:56
    Photo ID: 8691135
    VIRIN: 240607-F-LP948-7864
    Resolution: 1189x1817
    Size: 169.79 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
