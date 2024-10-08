15th MEU Rides with San Francisco Fire Department EMS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Miguel Turiano, left, assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares for a ride-along with San Francisco Fire Department emergency medical technicians during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 9, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)