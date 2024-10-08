Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Rides with San Francisco Fire Department EMS [Image 2 of 2]

    15th MEU Rides with San Francisco Fire Department EMS

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Miguel Turiano, left, assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares for a ride-along with San Francisco Fire Department emergency medical technicians during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 9, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 14:08
    Photo ID: 8690730
    VIRIN: 241009-M-HP224-1001
    Resolution: 7944x5299
    Size: 10.77 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 15th MEU Rides with San Francisco Fire Department EMS [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    Integration
    EMS
    SFFD
    SFFW2024
    San Francisco Fleet Week 2024

