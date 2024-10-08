Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacksonville Jaguars Roar Cheerleader Squad visit RAF Fairford [Image 5 of 7]

    Jacksonville Jaguars Roar Cheerleader Squad visit RAF Fairford

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Jacksonville Jaguars Roar Cheerleader Squad signs memorabilia during an Armed Forces Entertainment tour meet-and-greet at RAF Fairford, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The cheerleaders were invited to interact with Airmen and leadership, tour the base, eat at the dining facility and learn about Fairford’s heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 09:37
    NFL
    RAF Fairford
    Cheerleaders
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    base tour
    meet-and-greet

