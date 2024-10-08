Jacksonville Jaguars Roar Cheerleader Squad visit RAF Fairford

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jacksonville Jaguars Roar Cheerleader Squad signs memorabilia during an Armed Forces Entertainment tour meet-and-greet at RAF Fairford, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The cheerleaders were invited to interact with Airmen and leadership, tour the base, eat at the dining facility and learn about Fairford’s heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)