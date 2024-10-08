Jacksonville Jaguars Roar Cheerleader Squad signs memorabilia during an Armed Forces Entertainment tour meet-and-greet at RAF Fairford, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The cheerleaders were invited to interact with Airmen and leadership, tour the base, eat at the dining facility and learn about Fairford’s heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 09:37
|Photo ID:
|8689831
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-QN763-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.76 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jacksonville Jaguars Roar Cheerleader Squad visit RAF Fairford [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.