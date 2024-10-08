Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony

    MCI-W/MCBCP, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with the Color Guard, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, retire the National Ensign during the 82nd Annual Evening Colors ceremony held at the Santa margarita Ranch House, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024. The annual ceremony recognized the base’s history, legacy, and importance, commemorating the official establishment of MCB Camp Pendleton. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated Camp Pendleton to World War I Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton on Sept. 25, 1942, in honor of Pendleton's long advocacy for establishing a West Coast training base for the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 02:23
    Photo ID: 8689189
    VIRIN: 241009-M-RY841-1583
    Resolution: 6383x4257
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: MCI-W/MCBCP, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts the 82nd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, Camp Pendleton, Ranch House, Evening Colors, 82nd anniversary, commanding general

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download