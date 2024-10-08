Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Korea War Memorial [Image 4 of 4]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Korea War Memorial

    YONGSAN-DONG, SOUTH KOREA

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, center left, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Korea War Memorial President Baek Seung-joo, center right, join together for a group photo at the War Memorial, during an overseas trip to the Republic of Korea, Oct. 10, 2024. The trip reaffirms the U.S.-ROK alliance remains the cornerstone of peace and security in Northeast Asia and the Korean Peninsula. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John D. Bellino)

    Memorial
    ROK
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

