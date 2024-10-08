Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton [Image 5 of 5]

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations Officers make final preparations in Miami, Fla. before Hurricane Milton strikes the state, Oct. 9, 2024. CBP photo by Frank Joslyn.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 20:36
    Photo ID: 8688841
    VIRIN: 241009-H-D0456-1017
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Hurricane Milton [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBP
    cbpmilton

