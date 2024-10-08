Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Confidence Course [Image 7 of 8]

    Mike Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Devan Schlueter with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conducts the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct 9, 2024. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

