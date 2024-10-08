Mike Company Confidence Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Devan Schlueter with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conducts the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct 9, 2024. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)