Coast Guard rescues four people near Oregon Inlet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two crews from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet rescued four people after receiving a report of a disabled 27-foot vessel at anchor and taking on water due to the rough sea state near Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. The station launched two 47-foot Motor Life Boat crews to rescue the four people and safely transport them to shore, as well as safely tow the vessel over the bar before transferring the vessel to commercial salvage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet)