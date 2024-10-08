Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues four people near Oregon Inlet [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard rescues four people near Oregon Inlet

    OREGON INLET, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Two crews from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet rescued four people after receiving a report of a disabled 27-foot vessel at anchor and taking on water due to the rough sea state near Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. The station launched two 47-foot Motor Life Boat crews to rescue the four people and safely transport them to shore, as well as safely tow the vessel over the bar before transferring the vessel to commercial salvage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 13:41
    Photo ID: 8687905
    VIRIN: 241007-G-G0105-1003
    Resolution: 1600x739
    Size: 103.33 KB
    Location: OREGON INLET, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    SAR
    USCG
    Rescue
    Towing
    Station Oregon Inlet
    Mid Atlantic

