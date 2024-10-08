Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IERW Flight School Family Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    IERW Flight School Family Day

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Lamb 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Army Flight School IERW students host Family Day for friends and family to experience the daily life of a new Army aviator (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Lamb).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 12:06
    Photo ID: 8687669
    VIRIN: 240726-A-ML729-2481
    Resolution: 1307x2048
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IERW Flight School Family Day, by 2LT Hannah Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Flight School
    UH-72 Lakota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download