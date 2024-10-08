Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Air Force Base prior to Hurricane Milton [Image 1 of 7]

    MacDill Air Force Base prior to Hurricane Milton

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    The military working dog facility is shown prior to Hurricane Milton at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 7, 2024. Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area later this week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8687659
    VIRIN: 241007-F-RI626-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, MacDill Air Force Base prior to Hurricane Milton [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill AFB
    Tampa Fl
    6th Air Mobility Command
    6th ARW
    Hurricane Milton 2024
    MacDill AFB prior to Hurricane Milton

