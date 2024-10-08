COMLOG WESTPAC Holds Award Ceremony, October 3, 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (October 3, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC), left, presents a Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Logistics Specialist 1st Class Isaias Perez, assigned to COMLOG WESTPAC, during an awards ceremony on Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), Oct. 3, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)