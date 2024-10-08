Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska [Image 22 of 22]

    176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Rhodes, an HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, surveys the drop zone while preparing to deliver a bundle over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 2, 2024. The Combat King utilizes advanced avionics to locate isolated personnel from higher altitudes and can insert rescue personnel via low and high-altitude drops. The 211th RQS, along with the 210th and 212th RQSs, make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad and are among the busiest combat search and rescue units in the world. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 22:14
    Photo ID: 8686633
    VIRIN: 241002-Z-HY271-1158
    Resolution: 6482x4321
    Size: 13.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Aircraft Loadmaster

    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    Pararescue
    HC-130J Combat King II
    Air Force Special Warfare
    AFSPECWAR
    176th Wing Rescue Triad

