176th Wing Rescue Triad hones skills over Alaska

Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Rhodes, an HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, surveys the drop zone while preparing to deliver a bundle over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 2, 2024. The Combat King utilizes advanced avionics to locate isolated personnel from higher altitudes and can insert rescue personnel via low and high-altitude drops. The 211th RQS, along with the 210th and 212th RQSs, make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad and are among the busiest combat search and rescue units in the world. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)