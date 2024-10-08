Company Commander and First Sergeant Pre-Command Course at Fort McNair October 2024

LTC Ray Willson speaks at the Company Commander and First Sergeant Pre-Command Course at Fort McNair on October 2, 2024, about the Command Teams’ role in supporting Soldiers and their families, instilling the Soldier For Life mindset, and providing resources relating to education, employment, and health and wellness.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 18:31
|Photo ID:
|8686313
|VIRIN:
|241002-A-A0025-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
