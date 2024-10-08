Seasonal flood brings delight to Soldiers in formation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Resto lowers the 690th RPOE guidon during a streamer ceremony at the 832nd Transportation Bn. motor pool April 14.



The 690th RPOE received the Maintenance Excellence streamer, the Soldier of the Quarter Streamer, the ACFT readmes streamer, the Basic Rifle Marksmanship Readiness Streamer.