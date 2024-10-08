USAFA Football vs Navy 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Luke Freer warms up prior to a football game against the Midshipmen at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Oct. 5, 2024. Air Force was defeated by Navy 7-34. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)