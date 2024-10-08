Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Football vs Navy 2024 [Image 10 of 10]

    USAFA Football vs Navy 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Luke Freer warms up prior to a football game against the Midshipmen at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Oct. 5, 2024. Air Force was defeated by Navy 7-34. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 14:14
    Photo ID: 8685590
    VIRIN: 241005-F-HI801-1061
    Resolution: 4284x2856
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, USAFA Football vs Navy 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Academy
    Football
    USAFA

