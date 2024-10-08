Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clean-up Underway After Hurricane Helene [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Clean-up Underway After Hurricane Helene

    TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Liz Roll 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Treasure Island, Fla., (Oct. 7, 2024) - Trucks are lined up and ready to remove debris from Hurricane Helene.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 11:05
    Photo ID: 8685047
    VIRIN: 241007-O-LR493-4577
    Resolution: 5909x3427
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clean-up Underway After Hurricane Helene [Image 8 of 8], by Liz Roll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Clean-up Underway After Hurricane Helene
    Clean-up Underway After Hurricane Helene
    Clean-up Underway After Hurricane Helene
    FEMA Corps Support Hurricane Helene Survivors
    FEMA Corps Support Hurricane Helene Survivors
    FEMA Corps Support Hurricane Helene Survivors
    FEMA Corps Support Hurricane Helene Survivors
    FEMA Corps Support Hurricane Helene Survivors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Disaster
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download