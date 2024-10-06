Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMC embraces use of data and analytics tools [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JMC embraces use of data and analytics tools

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    The Joint Munitions Command is continuously seeking individuals to fill job openings, and the command is actively working to reduce hiring timelines. To help achieve this, JMC is using a data-centric based scouting for talent recruitment tool called SCOUT.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 08:30
    Photo ID: 8684485
    VIRIN: 241008-A-A0796-1001
    Resolution: 1839x926
    Size: 162.23 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMC embraces use of data and analytics tools [Image 3 of 3], by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JMC embraces use of data and analytics tools
    JMC embraces use of data and analytics tools
    JMC embraces use of data and analytics tools

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JMC embraces use of data and analytics tools

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Rock Island Arsenal
    JMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download