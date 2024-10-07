Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Welcomes Interns

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Ryan D. McCrillis, commander, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility speaks with PHNSY & IMF interns during their first day at the shipyard, Pearl Harbor, Sept. 6, 2024. They are part of an Educational Partnership Agreement between PHNSY & IMF and the University of Hawai’i at Manoa, called Internship Opportunity for Mechanical Engineering Students. The group of 11 will spend one semester at the shipyard. The agreement aims to establish a program for students in the University of Hawai’i system in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines, enabling them to earn academic credit for projects completed at PHNSY & IMF. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)