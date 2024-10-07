Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Welcomes Interns [Image 1 of 3]

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Welcomes Interns

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Capt. Ryan D. McCrillis, commander, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility speaks with PHNSY & IMF interns during their first day at the shipyard, Pearl Harbor, Sept. 6, 2024. They are part of an Educational Partnership Agreement between PHNSY & IMF and the University of Hawai’i at Manoa, called Internship Opportunity for Mechanical Engineering Students. The group of 11 will spend one semester at the shipyard. The agreement aims to establish a program for students in the University of Hawai’i system in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines, enabling them to earn academic credit for projects completed at PHNSY & IMF. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 20:08
    Photo ID: 8683665
    VIRIN: 240906-N-VN697-1643
    Resolution: 3205x4904
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Welcomes Interns [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PHNSY & IMF, NAVSEA, Interns, University of Hawaii

