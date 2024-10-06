Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Aids in Hurricane Helene Support [Image 2 of 2]

    JTF-CS Aids in Hurricane Helene Support

    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Joint Task Force Civil Support’s future operations cell conducts a planning meeting during the response efforts for those affect by Hurricane Helene, Fort Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, JTF-CS deploys and provides a flexible, agile, adaptive, responsive, and professional Joint Force comprised of active and reserve component service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, providing defense support of civil authorities to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 16:14
    Photo ID: 8683315
    VIRIN: 241007-N-SD965-5340
    Resolution: 5139x3428
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    JTF-CS Aids in Hurricane Helene Response
