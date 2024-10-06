JTF-CS Aids in Hurricane Helene Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint Task Force Civil Support’s future operations cell conducts a planning meeting during the response efforts for those affect by Hurricane Helene, Fort Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, JTF-CS deploys and provides a flexible, agile, adaptive, responsive, and professional Joint Force comprised of active and reserve component service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, providing defense support of civil authorities to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury.