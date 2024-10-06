Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers, from the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a CH-47 for deployment and distribution of food and supplies in support of Hurricane Helene relief efforts [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Army Soldiers, from the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a CH-47 for deployment and distribution of food and supplies in support of Hurricane Helene relief efforts

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Session 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a CH-47 for deployment and distribution of food and supplies to the local communities at Asheville, North Carolina, October 4th, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Session)

