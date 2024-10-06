Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York Army National Guard engineers heading to South Carolina to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New York Army National Guard engineers heading to South Carolina to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery

    HORSEHEADS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard engineer Soldiers assigned to the 204th Engineer Battalion prepare heavy equipment for shipment at the New York State Armory in Horseheads, New York, as they prepare to leave for Greenville, South Carolina on October 3, 2024. The New York Army National Guard is sending the engineers and heavy equipment used to build and repair roads to support the South Carolina National Guard as the state recovers from Hurricane Helene.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8682752
    VIRIN: 241003-Z-A3538-1006
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 929.7 KB
    Location: HORSEHEADS, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Army National Guard engineers heading to South Carolina to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    204th Engineer Battalion Soldiers load equipment for Helene response mission
    204th Engineer Battalion Soldiers load equipment heading to North Carolina
    204th Engineers load equipment for North Carolina mission
    204th Engineer Battalion loads equipment headed to North Carolina
    New York Army National Guard engineers heading to South Carolina to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery
    New York Army National Guard engineers heading to South Carolina to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    204th Engineer Battalion
    NYNG
    Hurricane Helene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download