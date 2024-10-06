New York Army National Guard engineers heading to South Carolina to assist in Hurricane Helene recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Army National Guard engineer Soldiers assigned to the 204th Engineer Battalion prepare heavy equipment for shipment at the New York State Armory in Horseheads, New York, as they prepare to leave for Greenville, South Carolina on October 3, 2024. The New York Army National Guard is sending the engineers and heavy equipment used to build and repair roads to support the South Carolina National Guard as the state recovers from Hurricane Helene.