VNG Soldier helps preserve family's memories during flood response

Spc. Gabrielle Edens, a Virginia Army National Guard assigned to the Gate City-based 1032nd Transportation Company, 1030th Transportation Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group, returns a family photo album to a survivor of flooding related to Hurricane Helene Oct. 4, 2024, in Damascus, Virginia. The Virginia National Guard has approximately 20 Soldiers with tactical trucks capable of high mobility transportation staged in Abingdon, Virginia, in order to support the response to impacts of Hurricane Helene. Edens, who recently re-joined the military after a five-year break in service, volunteered for the emergency response mission.