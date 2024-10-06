Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VNG Soldier helps preserve family's memories during flood response [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VNG Soldier helps preserve family's memories during flood response

    DAMASCUS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeff Clements  

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Spc. Gabrielle Edens, a Virginia Army National Guard assigned to the Gate City-based 1032nd Transportation Company, 1030th Transportation Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group, returns a family photo album to a survivor of flooding related to Hurricane Helene Oct. 4, 2024, in Damascus, Virginia. The Virginia National Guard has approximately 20 Soldiers with tactical trucks capable of high mobility transportation staged in Abingdon, Virginia, in order to support the response to impacts of Hurricane Helene. Edens, who recently re-joined the military after a five-year break in service, volunteered for the emergency response mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 09:16
    Photo ID: 8682158
    VIRIN: 241004-Z-JO181-2005
    Resolution: 3947x2631
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: DAMASCUS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VNG Soldier helps preserve family's memories during flood response [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jeff Clements, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VNG Soldier helps preserve family's memories during flood response
    VNG Soldier helps preserve family's memories during flood response
    VNG Soldier helps preserve family's memories during flood response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Virginia Army National Guard
    domestic response
    Helene 2024
    Hurricane Helene 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download