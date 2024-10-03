Exercise Sama Sama 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (October 7, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) (left) poses for a photo with Rear Adm. Jose Ma Ambrosio Q. Ezpeleta, Vice Commander, Philippine Navy, (middle) and Commodore Edward Ike Morada De Sagon, Commander, Naval Forces Northern Luzon (right) at the opening ceremony of Exercise Sama Sama, on Naval Operating Base-Subic, Subic, Zambales, Oct. 7. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippians and the United States, with participants form Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)