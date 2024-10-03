Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Sama Sama 2024

    Exercise Sama Sama 2024

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SUBIC BAY, Philippines (October 7, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) (left) poses for a photo with Rear Adm. Jose Ma Ambrosio Q. Ezpeleta, Vice Commander, Philippine Navy, (middle) and Commodore Edward Ike Morada De Sagon, Commander, Naval Forces Northern Luzon (right) at the opening ceremony of Exercise Sama Sama, on Naval Operating Base-Subic, Subic, Zambales, Oct. 7. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippians and the United States, with participants form Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Philippine Navy and U.S. Navy commence Sama Sama 2024

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CARAT 2024
    Samam Samam 2024
    AllieandPartners

