63rd Army Band performs at Military Review

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Appleton leads Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band, New Jersey Army National Guard, in performing the Army and Air Force service songs during the 2024 New Jersey National Guard Military Review at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, New Jersey, Oct. 6, 2024. The Military Review is a more than 130-year-old tradition that allows the governor as commander-in-chief to review the Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)