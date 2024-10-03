Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Post-Hurricane Cleanup Efforts at Clearwater Beach, Largo, FL [Image 11 of 19]

    Post-Hurricane Cleanup Efforts at Clearwater Beach, Largo, FL

    LARGO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Liz Roll 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Largo, Fla. (Oct. 4, 2024) - Following Hurricane Helene, dedicated crews diligently work to clear up the debris left behind at Clearwater Beach in Largo, Florida. This ongoing effort is crucial for ensuring the restoration and safety of the area following the hurricane's impact.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 17:21
    Photo ID: 8681145
    VIRIN: 241004-O-LR493-4923
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: LARGO, FLORIDA, US
