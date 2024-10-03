Largo, Fla. (Oct. 4, 2024) - Following Hurricane Helene, dedicated crews diligently work to clear up the debris left behind at Clearwater Beach in Largo, Florida. This ongoing effort is crucial for ensuring the restoration and safety of the area following the hurricane's impact.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 17:21
|Photo ID:
|8681145
|VIRIN:
|241004-O-LR493-4923
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|LARGO, FLORIDA, US
This work, Post-Hurricane Cleanup Efforts at Clearwater Beach, Largo, FL [Image 19 of 19], by Liz Roll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.