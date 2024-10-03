17th Sustainment Brigade achieves M4 qualification success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Jasmine Kennedy (right), a Soldier from the 17th Sustainment Brigade, attempts the M4 Qualification Course alongside U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Philip Joel Brion (left), Kennedy's safety, at a secure location, Sept. 30, 2024. Due to operational security protocols, the exact location cannot be disclosed. Soldiers had to qualify on the M4 Qualification Course to satisfy unit standards before deploying to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo uses tonal adjustments to enhance subject)