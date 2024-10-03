Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

“A B-2 Spirit Bomber pilot performs tasks to administer a hot pit refueling at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, Topeka, Kansas on March 2, 2024. Airmen from the 190th Air Refueling Wing teamed up with the 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, to conduct a training mission involving B-2 Spirit Bombers and a hot pit refueling.”



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brook Sumonja)