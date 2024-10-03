Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    131st Bomb Wing & the 190th Air Refueling Wing participate in a hot pit refueling of a B-2 Spirit Bomber [Image 4 of 4]

    131st Bomb Wing &amp; the 190th Air Refueling Wing participate in a hot pit refueling of a B-2 Spirit Bomber

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brook Sumonja 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    “A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flies closely above a B-2 Spirit Bomber before landing at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, Topeka, Kansas on March 2, 2024. Airmen from the 190th Air Refueling Wing teamed up with the 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, to conduct a training mission involving B-2 Spirit Bombers and a hot pit refueling.”

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brook Sumonja)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 09:08
    Photo ID: 8680652
    VIRIN: 240302-Z-JR290-1008
    Resolution: 5514x3759
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 131st Bomb Wing & the 190th Air Refueling Wing participate in a hot pit refueling of a B-2 Spirit Bomber [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brook Sumonja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hot Pit Refueling
    B-2 Bomber
    Training
    131st Bomb Wing
    190th ARW

