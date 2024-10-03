Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOS_Fall_Festival_10-5-24_DSC5092 [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SOS_Fall_Festival_10-5-24_DSC5092

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Carrie Campbell 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Sarah Bowen, right, and her daughter, Kaitlyn, pose with a poster honoring their fallen service member, Marine Staff Sgt. Scott Bowen, Sarah’s husband and Kaitlyn’s father. Bowen has been a member of Redstone Arsenal’s Survivor Outreach Services since July 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie David Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 21:53
    Photo ID: 8680524
    VIRIN: 241005-A-KW619-7303
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOS_Fall_Festival_10-5-24_DSC5092 [Image 3 of 3], by Carrie Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOS_Fall_Festival_10-5-24_DSC5092
    SOS_Fall_Festival_10-5-24_DSC4851
    SOS_Fall_Festival_10-5-24_DSC4891

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SOS families remain important to SMDC, Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASA
    Redstone Arsenal
    fall festival
    SOS
    Survivor Outreach Services
    K9
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Scott Bowen
    Michelle Smith
    John Foley
    Sean Gainey
    Sarah Bowen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download