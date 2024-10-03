SOS_Fall_Festival_10-5-24_DSC5092

Sarah Bowen, right, and her daughter, Kaitlyn, pose with a poster honoring their fallen service member, Marine Staff Sgt. Scott Bowen, Sarah’s husband and Kaitlyn’s father. Bowen has been a member of Redstone Arsenal’s Survivor Outreach Services since July 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie David Campbell)
10.05.2024
|10.05.2024 21:53
|8680524
|241005-A-KW619-7303
|1800x1200
|1.73 MB
|Location:
REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|4
|0
