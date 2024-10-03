Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wilmington District's EOC [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wilmington District's EOC

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Employees of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District gathered in the Emergency Operations Center to discuss matters related to Hurricane Helene recovery efforts October 4. The team consisted of employees from various disciplines within the enterprise, including Emergency Management, Security, and Information Technology.

    An effective emergency response relies not only on strong interagency partnership, but also on seamless interoffice coordination and collaboration.

    #helene
    #helene24
    #USACE
    #recovery
    #partnerships

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 19:58
    Photo ID: 8680375
    VIRIN: 241004-A-XB412-3109
    Resolution: 6240x3664
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wilmington District's EOC [Image 2 of 2], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wilmington District's EOC
    Wilmington District EOC in action

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emergency Operations Center
    partnerships
    #USACE
    #helene
    #helene24
    #recovery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download