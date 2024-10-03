Wilmington District's EOC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Employees of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District gathered in the Emergency Operations Center to discuss matters related to Hurricane Helene recovery efforts October 4. The team consisted of employees from various disciplines within the enterprise, including Emergency Management, Security, and Information Technology.



An effective emergency response relies not only on strong interagency partnership, but also on seamless interoffice coordination and collaboration.



#helene

#helene24

#USACE

#recovery

#partnerships