    FEMA Administrator, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley and Gov. Roy Cooper Meet to Discuss Response and Recovery Efforts in North Carolina [Image 2 of 2]

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Jocelyn Augustino 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    N.C. (Oct. 4, 2024) - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley, and Gov. Roy Cooper discuss effective coordination in managing response and recovery efforts in North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.

