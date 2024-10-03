Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helping the Community [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Helping the Community

    LOUISVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sabrina Peterson, a motor transport operator with the Thomasville-based 1230th Transportation Company, and Spc. William Chastain, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the Kennesaw-based 277th Maintenance Company, both with 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, distribute rations to those affected by Hurricane Helene at a point of distribution (POD) site in Louisville, Georgia Oct. 5, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 18:26
    Photo ID: 8680291
    VIRIN: 241005-Z-XT168-2057
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: KENNESAW, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: THOMASVILLE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helping the Community [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guiding the Traffic
    Helping the Community
    Community
    Guiding
    Communicating

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download