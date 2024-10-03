CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Helene

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers off load generators and relief supplies in Charlotte, North Carolina Sept. 27, 2024 following Hurricane Helene.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 17:36
|Photo ID:
|8680289
|VIRIN:
|240927-H-D0456-1006
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
