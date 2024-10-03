USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) Return to Homeport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Information Systems Technician Kasim Barnett, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), poses for a photo with his family following the Daniel Inouye’s return to homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 4, 2024. Daniel Inouye, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, promoted regional stability and security, deterred aggression, and protected the free flow of commerce throughout its nine-month deployment. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Paula Hackbart).