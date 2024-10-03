533rd Training Squadron 30th Birthday Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Paul Norris, Space Delta 1 senior enlisted leader and Specialist 1 Thomas Forte, 533rd Training Squadron student, cut a cake during the 533rd TRS 30th birthday at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024. The 533 TRS is a learning center of excellence continuously developing innovative, bold, and agile warfighters ready to lead through all levels of conflict while ensuring freedom of action in space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)